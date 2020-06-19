ECB's Lagarde warns EU leaders that there are market risks if there is no recovery fund agreement

The ECB continues to pressure EU leaders into stepping up their fiscal response in the fight to deal with the current economic fallout









In the latest video conference that is taking place currently, officials are saying that Lagarde has warned EU leaders that the recent calm in the market is in part because investors have priced in action from governments on the recovery fund.





Adding that if member states fail to reach an agreement on that, then sentiment in the market could shift as a result. Well, she's not entirely wrong in that regard I guess.





EUR/USD continues to sit at 1.1215 currently, mired in a 23 pips range today.

This all started towards the end of Draghi's era as he started to call for governments to take a more proactive fiscal stance to help with monetary policy transmission. The coronavirus crisis pretty much just accelerated the calls by the ECB since then.