ECB's Lagarde: We are monitoring exchange rate movements very carefully

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by Lagarde

Lagarde
  • But we do not target it
  • ECB will be 'extremely attentive' to exchange rate impact on prices
A bit of a warning in case the euro decides to take on a life of its own moving forward. That said, if there is a general dollar depreciation that feeds into euro strength, that will be something hard for them to really do anything about.

Sure, they can offer up some verbal intervention as per the above but for now, EUR/USD still has room to roam between 1.20 to 1.25 as far as I would say.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose