ECB's Lagarde: We are monitoring exchange rate movements very carefully
Further comments by Lagarde
A bit of a warning in case the euro decides to take on a life of its own moving forward. That said, if there is a general dollar depreciation that feeds into euro strength, that will be something hard for them to really do anything about.
- But we do not target it
- ECB will be 'extremely attentive' to exchange rate impact on prices
Sure, they can offer up some verbal intervention as per the above but for now, EUR/USD still has room to roam between 1.20 to 1.25 as far as I would say.