ECB's Lagarde: We face a global environment that is marked by uncertainty
ECB president Christine Lagarde is speaking in Frankfurt
- There are two main challenges in the global economy today
- The first relates to the changing nature of world trade
- There are also changes of a more structural nature
- Second challenge relates to domestic growth in advanced economies
- Europe needs to innovate and invest to respond to these challenges
She hasn't really drilled into the specifics of the ECB's own policies just yet. The remarks above are very on-the-surface and doesn't really offer much in general.