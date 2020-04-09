ECB's Lagarde: We shouldn't get fixated on coronabonds

Comments by ECB president Christine Lagarde, via Le Parisien





Things take time in Europe

There can be other forms of European solidarity

Such as mutualised spending from a shared budget or a reconstruction fund

At this point, the ECB is getting desperate for governments to just take any joint action to match their resolve. Otherwise, all their hard work over the past few weeks will start to come undone and the market will lose more confidence in the idea of the euro.



