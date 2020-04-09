ECB's Lagarde: We shouldn't get fixated on coronabonds
Comments by ECB president Christine Lagarde, via Le Parisien
- Things take time in Europe
- There can be other forms of European solidarity
- Such as mutualised spending from a shared budget or a reconstruction fund
At this point, the ECB is getting desperate for governments to just take any joint action to match their resolve. Otherwise, all their hard work over the past few weeks will start to come undone and the market will lose more confidence in the idea of the euro.