ECB's Lane and Fed's Williams are both speaking on Friday 12 November 2021
European Central Bank Chief Economist Lane is speaking as part of a panel at 1350 GMT:
- at DG ECFIN's workshop: "The future of the EU fiscal governance framework"
Following at 1710 GMT is Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
- to speak before the virtual "Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics: Implications for Policy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- Williams' speech will be pored over after this week's huge CPI report from the US. Particular attention will be paid to (if there is) any shift in the 'transitory' narrative from him. Williams, as head of the NY Fed, is a big player on the Federal Open Market Committee - the NY Fed head has a permanent vote on the committee.