ECB's Lane: ECB retains the option of future rate cuts if needed

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane


  • ECB won't tolerate risks to monetary policy transmission
  • ECB clearly stands ready to do more, adjust all tools
  • Assumes virus shock will ultimately be temporary in duration
Even with cutting rates, how much lower can they go given that they are already in negative territory? It sends a message if they do actually do it, but I don't think it will be one that has significant implications - especially if there is still no fiscal help by governments.

