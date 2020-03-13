ECB's Lane: ECB retains the option of future rate cuts if needed

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





ECB won't tolerate risks to monetary policy transmission

ECB clearly stands ready to do more, adjust all tools

Assumes virus shock will ultimately be temporary in duration

Even with cutting rates, how much lower can they go given that they are already in negative territory? It sends a message if they do actually do it, but I don't think it will be one that has significant implications - especially if there is still no fiscal help by governments.



