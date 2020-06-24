ECB's Lane: Evidence tilts towards asset purchases as the more efficient tool in current circumstances

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

It will be hard to extract medium-term signals about the economy

The scale of initial rebound may not be a guide for the recovery

Outcome of EU recovery fund negotiations is an important factor affecting recovery

Risk-free yield curve at exceptionally low levels is necessary for ensuring overall stance of monetary policy is appropriate

Nothing that really stands out all too much as he continues to preach PEPP being the right tool to deal with the current market conditions, rather than cutting rates further. His full speech can be found here for those interested.





EUR/USD continues to trade within a 18 pips range at 1.1314 currently.



