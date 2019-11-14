ECB's Lane: Euro exchange rate is not a target of monetary policy
Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane
- Loosening policy has had positive trade balance effect
- It is plausible that impact of rate cuts on the euro has intensified over time
- Especially since negative rates were introduced in 2014
- QE measures have had large and persistent effects on the euro
Just a bit of trivial remarks being offered up by Lane above. The full text of his speech encompasses the international transmission of monetary policy. There doesn't seem to be anything that stands out all too much but you can read the full text here.