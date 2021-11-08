ECB's Lane: Extensive accommodation is needed to build up inflationary pressure

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the ECB chief economist

  • ECB assessed that near-term supply bottlenecks and rising energy prices are the main risks to the pace of recovery and the outlook for inflation
  • Analysis that Eurozone is still confronted with weak medium-term inflation dynamics remains compelling
  • Supply shortages and high energy prices could slow down the recovery if they last longer
  • If bottlenecks feed through to wages faster, price pressures could remain stronger
  • Economy could outperform if consumers become more confident and save less than currently expected
  • Inflationary pressure needs to build up on a persistent basis in order to stabilize inflation at 2% over the medium term
  • We have solid reasons to expect inflation to decline in the coming year
Team Transitory is pushing back hard lately.
