Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

Inflation is significantly volatile amid the pandemic

But it remains low overall

Prices are driven by several special factors at the moment

Monetary policy will not be swayed by that

Nothing out of the ordinary by Lane as he reaffirms that the ECB will continue to look past any positive ticks in inflation for the time being, as should be the case in 1H 2021.