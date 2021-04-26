ECB's Lane highlights how the central bank is using high-frequency indicators

No comments on monetary policy from Lane





ECB chief economist Philip Lane spoke today about economic data. He lamented the difficulty in measuring cross-border flows due to opaque corporate structures but he also touched on economic data in the pandemic, and how the ECB has tried to use new datasets to get a better idea on what's happening in the economy faster.





Some he cited:





Hiring rates based on LinkedIn were used as indicators for the number of job hires in the euro area

The number of job postings from Indeed were used as a real-time proxy for changes in labour demand

high-frequency data on weekly credit card payments can serve as a proxy for retail sales



Lane was less-specific on survey-based information but highlighted how valuable it was:





Survey-based information has proven especially useful during the pandemic. In addition to the well-established financial surveys carried out by the ECB (such as the bank lending survey and the survey on the access to finance of enterprises), the qualitative information collected in the regular corporate telephone survey and the rich information contained in the pilot consumer expectations survey have been important in policy-making



He called for some of the private-sector data laws to be changed to make the numbers (perhaps like LinkedIn and Indeed above) to be more publicly accessible. I expect that will be a new frontier for stats agencies in the years ahead but it will require new laws.







Overall, he called for "more agile" statistics. The takeaway for traders is this: If central banks are trying to be more agile in economic data, why aren't you?



