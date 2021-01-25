ECB's Lane: If favourable financing conditions can be maintained, full PEPP envelope need not be used
Comments from the ECB chief economist
- If asset purchase flows do not exhaust the envelope and favourable financing conditions can be maintained, the fell envelope need not be used
- The focus on credit conditions in the banking system on the one side and the bond markets on the other is consistent with the main methods used by central banks
- Governing council routinely looks at wide range of measures to gauge the state of financing conditions
- We consider that the best way to achieve aims is to preserve favourable financing conditions throughout the pandemic period
This is really a rehash of what Lagarde said.