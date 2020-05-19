ECB's Lane: In a severe scenario, GDP would fall by 12% in 2020

We must ensure our monetary stance provides sufficient accommodation and guards against the escalation of tail risks

We are fully prepared to further adjust our instruments if warranted

Options including increasing size of PEPP and adjusting its composition, as much as necessary

APP and PEPP estimated to compress the term premium by around 80 bps on 10 year

The ECB is in a battle to convince the world (and German courts) that it has the power to stem the decline in the economy and the long-term problems in the eurozone.

