ECB's Lane: Low rates are helping Germany get through slower growth period

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

  • Firmly believes that rates will be higher in the future because of easy policy now
  • Sees improvement for inflation in the coming years
  • But not all the way to the ECB's target
I don't think German policymakers will appreciate the headline comment all too much as they continue to voice their dissatisfaction over the ECB stimulus package from time to time.

As for higher rates, I wouldn't be so sure. I reckon we may well be stuck in this period of low growth, low rates environment for potentially many more years to come.

