ECB's Lane: PEPP is not open-ended phase of stimulus

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

At least that is what they are saying now. But should the economic recovery turn out to be more protracted than expected, it will be tough to see them weaning the market off these measures at least over the next year or two.
