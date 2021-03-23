ECB's Lane: PEPP purchases will show substantial increase in a consistent way over several weeks
Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane
- Eurozone economy facing difficult Q2 as virus infections are creeping up
- Important for policymakers to ensure sufficient support through the pandemic
The weekly data may be skewed by larger redemptions from time to time but yesterday's release certainly does help to appease the market in expecting a more aggressive stance by the ECB following their policy meeting earlier in the month.