ECB's Lane: Recent decision was not a dramatic policy move but a recalibration

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the ECB's Lane

  • Important that bank respond to significant deviation of inflation from target
  • Labor market and consumption remain strong in Europe, but manufacturing in an 'asymmetric' slowdown
  • Current outlook for Europe is 'intermediate' with growth expected to continue but risks tilted to the downside
  • Tiering is to protect credit transmission, not bank earnings or any particular class of depositors
Lane said something similar yesterday. It makes you wonder what a dramatic policy move would look like.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose