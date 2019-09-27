ECB's Lane: Recent decision was not a dramatic policy move but a recalibration
Comments from the ECB's Lane
- Important that bank respond to significant deviation of inflation from target
- Labor market and consumption remain strong in Europe, but manufacturing in an 'asymmetric' slowdown
- Current outlook for Europe is 'intermediate' with growth expected to continue but risks tilted to the downside
- Tiering is to protect credit transmission, not bank earnings or any particular class of depositors
Lane said something similar yesterday. It makes you wonder what a dramatic policy move would look like.