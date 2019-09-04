LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
The GBP is the strongest while the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
Cable continues march higher as buyers seize near-term control
-
AUD/USD climbs to two-week high amid the more upbeat risk mood
-
EUR/USD climbs back above 1.10 amid weaker dollar
-
Sterling extends gains as Boris Johnson's election bid looks to be DOA
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Bill Dudley walks back article calling on Fed to take sides
-
ECB's Lane: Scale of slack in the Eurozone economy is still extensive
-
ECB's Lane: Most recent data points towards mediocre inflation outcomes
-
Lagarde: I hope I never have to say "whatever it takes"
-
Lagarde: ECB doesn't need to be guided by markets