ECB's Lane: Scale of slack in the Eurozone economy is still extensive

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Further comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

This continues to play into expectations for the stimulus package to be introduced next week. As such, I would expect the same kind of messaging to come about by the ECB when they do announce their decision at the time.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose