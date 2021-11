ECB's Lane: The current period of inflation is very unusual and temporary

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





Not a sign of a chronic situation

Supply bottlenecks will largely be fixed next year

Energy demand forecasts have also fallen short due to rapid pace of recovery

But these headaches are not going to eliminate the grassroots of the recovery

Inflation unexpectedly high at the moment

But we believe there are strong reasons for inflation to fall next year

Full interview





Nothing out of the usual from Lane, as it fits with the narrative that they are still maintaining that inflation is largely 'transitory'. Again, only time will tell if they will get things right this time around (after being wrong for the last six or seven months now). Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.