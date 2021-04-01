ECB's Lane: There is no basis for a sustained shift in inflation dynamics

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane





Q1 GDP likely to have contracted again

The pandemic continues to pose ongoing risks to projected path of inflation

The medium-term outlook for inflation remains subdued

Lane plays down any expectations that the ECB will be considering a different take on inflation developments even if there is a push towards 2% later in the year. Unless that keeps up through to 2022, expect the ECB to keep brushing it aside in the months ahead.



