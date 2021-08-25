ECB's Lane: Too early to discuss end of PEPP in September policy meeting

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

Discussion should take place in autumn

Any adjustment to pace of PEPP purchases in September subordinated to commitment for favourable financing conditions

Markets don't need long notice before end of PEPP as QE will continue via APP

ECB committed to favourable financing conditions at least through March next year

Not seeing big wage rise, so no change to view that inflation is transient

Euro area growth this year broadly in-line with June projections

Delta variant impact on euro area economy limited given high vaccination rate

Europe is now the exception in the pandemic





He does sound upbeat on the economy though, sharing a similar perspective to what de Guindos also remarked earlier in the day here







But again, with regards to inflation, they continue to view it as being 'transitory'. That says a lot about their current policy stance in the grand scheme of things.

There were many looking for potential changes to the pace of PEPP purchases next month from the ECB but those expectations have been sidelined for a while now in recent weeks. And Lane's comments above are merely helping to reaffirm that sentiment.