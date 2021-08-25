ECB's Lane: Too early to discuss end of PEPP in September policy meeting
Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane
There were many looking for potential changes to the pace of PEPP purchases next month from the ECB but those expectations have been sidelined for a while now in recent weeks. And Lane's comments above are merely helping to reaffirm that sentiment.
- Discussion should take place in autumn
- Any adjustment to pace of PEPP purchases in September subordinated to commitment for favourable financing conditions
- Markets don't need long notice before end of PEPP as QE will continue via APP
- ECB committed to favourable financing conditions at least through March next year
- Not seeing big wage rise, so no change to view that inflation is transient
- Euro area growth this year broadly in-line with June projections
- Delta variant impact on euro area economy limited given high vaccination rate
- Europe is now the exception in the pandemic
He does sound upbeat on the economy though, sharing a similar perspective to what de Guindos also remarked earlier in the day here.
But again, with regards to inflation, they continue to view it as being 'transitory'. That says a lot about their current policy stance in the grand scheme of things.