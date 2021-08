ECB's Lane: Underlying inflation is not proxied by any single indicator

Remarks by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

Symmetrical inflation target means negative or positive deviations of inflation from 2% target are equally undesirable

Systematic approach to policy embedded in forward guidance has capacity to boost inflation expectations, strengthen inflation dynamics





The headline basically reads as "we'll interpret things however we want it to be", as we saw Eurozone July consumer inflation confirmed above the ECB's 2% target. For now, policymakers are sticking with the 'transitory' narrative.