ECB's Lane: Unlikely economy will hit pre-crisis level until 2021 at the earliest

Further comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

ECB is careful to remain a good distance from monetary financing

Unlikely economic activity will return to pre-crisis level before 2021

What we know for sure is that the steepest fall will be in 1H 2020

These terrible economic conditions should recover little by little, week by week

Additional remarks from his interview to accompany the earlier message here . Once again, nothing he has mentioned really jumps out of the page.





As pointed out, the global economy and markets pretty much has to deal with this crisis one step at a time. Trying to forecast the economic situation in a year's time is foolhardy considering that nobody can really assess the actual risks of a secondary virus outbreak.



