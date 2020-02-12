ECB's Lane: We expect gradual, visible move up in inflation

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

  • Coronavirus can have a pretty serious short-term hit
  • Impact might be relatively minor over a year's time
  • There will be red lines on banking equivalence after Brexit
ForexLive
Lane says that the European single market is not going to "recreate" the City of London and instead is going to "remain deeply embedded" with the City of London post-Brexit.

On the inflation part, let's just say that this is starting to look a bit like the BOJ.

