ECB's Lane: We expect gradual, visible move up in inflation

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

Coronavirus can have a pretty serious short-term hit

Impact might be relatively minor over a year's time

There will be red lines on banking equivalence after Brexit

Lane says that the European single market is not going to "recreate" the City of London and instead is going to "remain deeply embedded" with the City of London post-Brexit.





On the inflation part, let's just say that this is starting to look a bit like the BOJ.







