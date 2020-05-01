ECB's Lane: We will further adjust our instruments if warranted, that includes size of PEPP

Comments by ECB chief economist, Philip Lane

We will adjust PEPP composition as much as necessary, for as long as needed

Non-fundamental volatility in spreads impairs the smooth transmission of policy

It is a basic task for the central bank to counter such destabilising forces

This just reaffirms the same message that they communicated from the policy meeting yesterday. As for the yields spread itself, the bond market wasn't too convinced by the ECB messaging as 10-year Italy and German yields spread remains at over 230 bps:







