ECB's Lane (weekend comments) says underlying inflation still too low
Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland and European Central Bank member Philip Lane spoke at an event on Sunday. ECB Chief Economist.
- He said monetary policy is still effective … "We remain satisfied that the basic mechanics of monetary policy still operate"
- and on underlying inflation measures , they are moving higher ..... but "They're still
too low "
If Lane holds much sway at the ECB these sorts of comments are indicative of continued and perhaps more easy policy. I suspect though that he and his fellow doves have a fight on their hands if they want more.