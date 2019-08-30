ECB's Lautenschlaeger: It is much too early for a huge stimulus package

Comments by ECB executive board member, Sabine Lautenschlaeger

Still convinced that QE is a measure of last resort

It is only to be used if there is a risk of deflation

Rate cuts is something to certainly think about before considering non-standard stimulus measures such as QE

Once again, this feeds into the similar rhetoric that we have seen by ECB officials this entire week. As mentioned here , it is all about managing market expectations with regards to a possible QE restart announcement.





Do be reminded that Lautenschlaeger tends to have a bit of German bias so her comments will also be viewed in that manner.




