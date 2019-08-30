ECB's Lautenschlaeger: It is much too early for a huge stimulus package
Comments by ECB executive board member, Sabine Lautenschlaeger
- Still convinced that QE is a measure of last resort
- It is only to be used if there is a risk of deflation
- Rate cuts is something to certainly think about before considering non-standard stimulus measures such as QE
Once again, this feeds into the similar rhetoric that we have seen by ECB officials this entire week. As mentioned here, it is all about managing market expectations with regards to a possible QE restart announcement.
Do be reminded that Lautenschlaeger tends to have a bit of German bias so her comments will also be viewed in that manner.