The ECB will continue to do what it needs to do

German court ruling runs counter to ECJ

There will not be an impact from the ruling on ECB actions

It will be interesting to see how all of this impacts the 4 June monetary policy meeting. But for now, it seems to be a case of "as you were" by the ECB as they are adamant that the German court ruling will have no bearings on their policies at the end of the day.