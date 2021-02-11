ECB's Makhlouf: In the near term, the outlook has deteriorated
Comments from the ECB's Gabriel Makhlouf
- Eurozone banking sector has been resilient so far
- Asset quality to worsen
The euro is up a quarter-cent today and near the highs of the day but it's slowly dawning that much of the world is going to have a strong recovery and Europe will continue to muddle along. It's starting to feel like the financial crisis all over again -- something that started in the US and somehow left Europe in much worse shape.