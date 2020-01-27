ECB's Mersch: Asset prices are currently at very elevated levels
Mersch warns on asset prices
The ECB's Mersch says asset prices are currently at 'very elevated' levels and the risk of a correction is increasing. He said it's preferable for monetary policy to incorporate financial stability concerns into deliberations.
More:
- There may be a significant gap between what households perceive to be the increase in their cost of living and what is measured by the HICP
- Incorporating owner-occupied housing in the reference rate for inflation for monetary policy would provide a clearer signal for mon pol to lean against housing price booms