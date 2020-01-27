ECB's Mersch: Asset prices are currently at very elevated levels

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Mersch warns on asset prices

The ECB's Mersch says asset prices are currently at 'very elevated' levels and the risk of a correction is increasing. He said it's preferable for monetary policy to incorporate financial stability concerns into deliberations.

More:
  • There may be a significant gap between what households perceive to be the increase in their cost of living and what is measured by the HICP
  • Incorporating owner-occupied housing in the reference rate for inflation for monetary policy would provide a clearer signal for mon pol to lean against housing price booms

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose