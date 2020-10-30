ECB's Mersch: It is our firm intention to play our role in the second wave of the pandemic

The ECB continues to drop more hints of easing in December





An extension of its PEPP stimulus is very much expected, but will they follow that with more rate cuts? I'm on the fence on that one but adding more QE and further enhancing its TLTRO program will be among the more plausible options in my view.

The question now isn't that of if there will be easing in December, but what sort of easing measures will the ECB be bringing to the table instead.