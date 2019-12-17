ECB's Muller: Central bank should have flexibility with inflation target
Muller suggests that the ECB should consider an 'inflation band'His suggestion would mean taking a similar approach to the RBA - where they are targeting inflation in a band within 2% to 3%.
I reckon this will definitely be studied and debated upon in the upcoming ECB strategy review. But I see the approach outlined by Muller as one being less likely to be adopted than a straightforward approach of targeting inflation at 2%.