ECB's Muller: ECB certainly able to show that policy measures are proportionate

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB governing council member, Madis Muller

  • ECB needs to discuss how to offer certainty to the court
  • ECB hasn't yet discussed whether to buy junk bonds
Muller's tone here sounds more conciliatory than the ECB statement yesterday. While the central bank may have taken a hard stance, you can expect them to at least try to bridge the gap with the German court so as to not allow this to bubble up into a bigger problem.

