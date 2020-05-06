ECB's Muller: ECB certainly able to show that policy measures are proportionate
Comments by ECB governing council member, Madis Muller
- ECB needs to discuss how to offer certainty to the court
- ECB hasn't yet discussed whether to buy junk bonds
Muller's tone here sounds more conciliatory than the ECB statement yesterday. While the central bank may have taken a hard stance, you can expect them to at least try to bridge the gap with the German court so as to not allow this to bubble up into a bigger problem.