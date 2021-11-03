Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Oil sits lower on the day as the back and forth action continues
-
Dow, S&P, NASDAQ close at record highs. Russell 2000 trades to a new intraday all-time high
-
The USDJPY back above the 100/200 hour MA as the ups and downs continue
-
US crude oil futures settle at $83.91. What are the charts saying?
-
AUDJPY is the biggest mover today
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Lagarde: Outlook for inflation over medium-term remains subdued
-
ECB's Muller: Inflation surge is largely transitory
-
Its a packed agenda coming up in the US on Wednesday - focus is the FOMC
-
PBOC Governor comments on personal data protection
-
BlackRock's Rieder said he expects the Fed will begin raising rates in September 2022