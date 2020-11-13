ECB's Muller says favours tools that directly reach the economy like TLTROs
Muller says that PEPP alone is not the best tool to provide more stimulus
- Second virus wave probably stronger than expected
- Says would favour tools that directly reach the economy, like TLTROs
He is referring to the central bank's "recalibration" at its meeting next month and this is very much expected as they have hinted at using a combination of measures, not just expanding PEPP stimulus on its own.
As mentioned before, the likely other options are adding to QE, enhancing its TLTRO offering, and tweaking the rate tiering system. A rate cut is unlikely given that the risk-reward isn't too attractive so Muller's remarks fits the expectations above.