ECB's Muller: There is no strong case to resume bond buying

I'm beginning to think that nothing is coming on Sept 12.

Rate cut should be first option if action needed

Going into next week's meeting with an open mind

Market expectations on stimulus have gone too far

More QE disproportionate without deflation risk

Tiering reduces stimulative effect of rate cut

So we may get a 10 bps cut and nothing else. Several ECB policymakers, including Muller last week, who have had comments along these same lines.





What's tricky is determining how the market will react to a lack of action. Normally a hawkish surprise is positive but there's a decent risk the market concludes that the ECB is no longer helpful to the economy and sells the euro on expectations of slower growth.

