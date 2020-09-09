ECB's Muller: Timely exit from temporary emergency measures is important

A timely exit from temporary emergency measures as the economy improves is just as important as decisive policy action during the crisis

This will minimise the risk of undesirable side effects of accommodative policy being kept in place for longer than necessary

Ultra low rates have been around for longer than initially expected, so need to study the impact this may have on the financial sector, changes in real economy

There is a time and place for everything and while Muller's argument makes sense from a central bank playbook, now isn't the time to be talking about exiting those measures just yet - not when the recovery phase is still in question.