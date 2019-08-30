ECB's Nowotny: Buying equities for stimulus isn't an option
Comments by outgoing ECB governing council member, Ewald Nowotny
- Would completely exclude it as it is inappropriate for Europe
- ECB can tweak the present instruments to a certain extent
- But says he doesn't expect ECB to have new measures
Reckon these will be the last few comments we'll hear from Nowotny as governing council member as he will be succeeded by Robert Holzmann as Austrian central bank governor with effect from 1 September.