ECB's Panetta: Europe needs a joint fiscal response
Comments by ECB board member, Fabio Panetta
- Asymmetric response to the virus risks political spillover
- Failure to act will amplify ultimate taxpayer costs
- Fiscal policy must push costs very far into the future
Panetta seems to be serving a bit of a national agenda with the remarks above, ahead of the meeting between European leaders this Thursday to discuss more about how to go about the planned stimulus measures to deal with the virus fallout.