ECB's Panetta: Euro's global potential has not been fully realised

Comments by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta

But the right policies could unleash it

We've been hearing this talk for many a time already, but the issue is that the euro area still remains too fragmented to be able to realise its full potential. Or perhaps there needs to be a rework in the political framework of the bloc in that sense.





If you want a good example of why that is, the fact that recovery fund proposal has been kicked down the road since March to at least July is a perfect anecdote.



