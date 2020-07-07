ECB's Panetta: Euro's global potential has not been fully realised

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta

  • But the right policies could unleash it
We've been hearing this talk for many a time already, but the issue is that the euro area still remains too fragmented to be able to realise its full potential. Or perhaps there needs to be a rework in the political framework of the bloc in that sense.

If you want a good example of why that is, the fact that recovery fund proposal has been kicked down the road since March to at least July is a perfect anecdote.

