ECB's Panetta: PEPP is working well, no reason to change our decisions or actions

Comments by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta





We will need provide strong monetary stimulus to consolidate the recovery

Unless there are significant upside surprises, we will use the entire PEPP envelope

Economic activity is still well below pre-crisis levels

Our projections show we won't return to those levels before the end of 2022

Recent data indicates we are making progress, but no grounds for satisfaction

Estimates March stimulus measures as a whole to produce cumulative increase of 0.8% in inflation and 1.3% in GDP

This mainly reaffirms the expectation that the ECB will continue to hold the market's hand through to the middle of next year at the very least, and that it won't relent on its PEPP stimulus delivery even if the pace of purchases may slow down.





EUR/USD continues to sit firmer on the day, holding just above 1.1700 for now.



