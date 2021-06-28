ECB's Panetta: Risk of second-round inflation effects remains limited
Remarks by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta
The ECB continues to play down any major implications with regards to the inflation outlook for now. However, with the Fed adopting the stance that they did two weeks back, it is easy for every other major central bank out there to 'outdove' the Fed now.
- Do not seem to be on the path that the economy runs "hot"
- The policy mix in Europe today is clearly superior to what we had before
- Likelihood that Eurozone demand will be strong enough to test supply constraints
- There needs to be confidence that monetary and fiscal policy support will not be withdrawn prematurely