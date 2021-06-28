ECB's Panetta: Risk of second-round inflation effects remains limited

Remarks by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta

Do not seem to be on the path that the economy runs "hot"

The policy mix in Europe today is clearly superior to what we had before

Likelihood that Eurozone demand will be strong enough to test supply constraints

There needs to be confidence that monetary and fiscal policy support will not be withdrawn prematurely







The ECB continues to play down any major implications with regards to the inflation outlook for now. However, with the Fed adopting the stance that they did two weeks back, it is easy for every other major central bank out there to 'outdove' the Fed now.