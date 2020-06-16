ECB's Panetta: We haven't discussed adding fallen angels into asset purchases yet
Comments by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta
- But will consider them if necessary
- Sees a prolonged period of very accommodative policy
- Deploying the EU recovery fund is extremely urgent
For some context, the idea of adding fallen angels into its PEPP stimulus was something that they could have done two weeks ago. However, the central bank ultimately steered clear of that, though such a move will certainly help the likes of Italian bonds but risks running into potential legal and risk-management complications.