ECB's Rehn: ECB could live with some inflation overshoot

The new economic realities guiding the Fed also applies to Europe

From an economic and social welfare view, it makes sense to accept a certain period of inflation overshooting while taking into account history of undershooting

It is worth exploring the merits of average inflation targeting

Recent indicators, especially services sector, have been somewhat disappointing

That amplifies the downside risk to the economic recovery

Recovery shape is best described as a truncated square root

As mentioned before, as much as all central banks would like to think that they are different from the Fed, you can't ignore what the Fed does completely.





The ECB has put a lot of emphasis on 'symmetrical' price target but one can expect them to follow a similar approach to the Fed, even if CPI has not 'overshoot' since 2003.