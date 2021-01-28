ECB's Rehn: ECB monitoring FX developments very closely

Comments by ECB policymaker, Olli Rehn

One reason for euro strength might be inflation outlook

Clear, symmetric inflation target may boost expectations

ECB stands ready to use all instruments as appropriate





In any case, the takeaway here continues to be that ECB policymakers feel a need to keep a mention about the euro in almost all of their remarks as of late.







The constant jawboning is likely temper with much of the euro enthusiasm for now.

I don't think anyone is too confident about a material rebound in inflation in the euro area, so I can't really ascribe to Rehn's remark above on that.