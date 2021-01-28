ECB's Rehn: ECB monitoring FX developments very closely
Comments by ECB policymaker, Olli Rehn
I don't think anyone is too confident about a material rebound in inflation in the euro area, so I can't really ascribe to Rehn's remark above on that.
- One reason for euro strength might be inflation outlook
- Clear, symmetric inflation target may boost expectations
- ECB stands ready to use all instruments as appropriate
In any case, the takeaway here continues to be that ECB policymakers feel a need to keep a mention about the euro in almost all of their remarks as of late.
The constant jawboning is likely temper with much of the euro enthusiasm for now.