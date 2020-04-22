ECB's Rehn: ECB will do everything necessary to ensure supportive financing conditions

Comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn





Member states should enhance cooperation,take measures to support the economy

It is necessary to support the most severely hit European countries

The coronavirus pandemic is a common European problem

The difficulties caused are not due to any single country's reckless management

Rehn is trying to play the peacemaker here ahead of another round of talks between European leaders tomorrow. The ECB has been continuing to hope that governments will have their back in this crisis, but so far they are still left hanging on a proper joint response.



