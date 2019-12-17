ECB's Rehn: Euro area inflation outlook is very subdued

Further comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn

Inflation rate is falling clearly below ECB target in the coming years

ECB has continuously monitored all side effects of negative rates

Conventional and unconventional monetary policy measures have overall had a clearly positive effect on the economy and in tackling the danger of deflation

It looks like someone isn't convinced that they should abandon the negative rates experiment just yet despite the mounting criticism faced by the central bank recently.





This is similar to the stance that the SNB has been trying to defend since last week - in that negative rates are needed to keep the currency weak and bolster inflation pressures.





Not sure if that has really been the case when you look at how things are panning out.



