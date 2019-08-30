ECB's Rehn: It is important that ECB continues with rather accommodative policy
Comments by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn
- Important for ECB to maintain strong monetary stimulus
Pretty much the same old message from Rehn, as he's the one who caused a bit of a stir two weeks' back when he said that it is better for the ECB to "overshoot on stimulus than undershoot" at the September meeting.
As such, the recent remarks from other members this week highlight a bit of a divide in opinion among policymakers - especially on QE - ahead of the 12 September decision.