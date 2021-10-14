ECB's Rehn: Medium-term inflation expectations are in line with ECB strategy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Remarks by ECB policymaker, Olli Rehn

He is referring to this here as the gauge rose to a seven-year high close to 1.90% yesterday. If that is the case, is he trying to say that price pressures aren't exactly transitory?

It's a bit of a mixed message considering that the broader stance is that inflation is more subdued and is some ways off reaching 2% in the medium-term considering that the recent surge is all supposed to be temporary.
