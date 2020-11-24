ECB's Rehn: Must keep current financing conditions for as long as needed
Remarks by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn
A bit more suggestion that these are the weapons of choice that the ECB will be going with in their December meeting. As mentioned before, a rate cut is very unlikely given the risk-reward tradeoff at this stage.
- ECB may need to consider recalibration of TLTROs
- PEPP, bank loans are top tools for stimulus
- Calls EU standoff on recovery fund 'irresponsible'
There will be more ECB speakers to come later today as Eamonn highlighted here.