ECB's Rehn: Must keep current financing conditions for as long as needed

Remarks by ECB governing council member, Olli Rehn

ECB may need to consider recalibration of TLTROs

PEPP, bank loans are top tools for stimulus

Calls EU standoff on recovery fund 'irresponsible'





A bit more suggestion that these are the weapons of choice that the ECB will be going with in their December meeting. As mentioned before, a rate cut is very unlikely given the risk-reward tradeoff at this stage.